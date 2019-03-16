2019 ACC Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Duke and Florida State will clash for title
The Blue Devils and Seminoles will meet for the championship on Saturday
After Friday's action in Charlotte in the ACC Tournament, we are now on the doorstep of crowning a champion. The semifinal action was not void of any drama, and the results ultimately give us an ACC Tournament title game that not many my have predicted from the start.
In the first semifinal outing on Friday, No. 1 seed Virginia was stunned by No. 4 Florida State, losing to the Seminoles by 10 points. The Cavaliers may still be in line for a top seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they won't be rolling in as conference tournament champs once again. In the second semifinal game, Duke gained a measure of revenge on North Carolina for the two-regular season losses as Zion Williamson again led the way with a 31-point performance.
This all sets up the 2019 ACC Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night that will feature the Blue Devils and Seminoles.
2019 ACC Tournament schedule
Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 14 -- No. 3 Duke vs. No. 4 Florida State -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated ACC Tournament bracket here.
2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 ACC Tournament scores, results
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 12: No. 4 Florida State 69, No. 1 Virginia 59
Game 13: No. 3 Duke 74, No. 2 North Carolina 73
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56
Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63
Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70
Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72
Second round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58
Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56
Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53
Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59
First round -- Tuesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71
Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71
Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70
