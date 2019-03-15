2019 ACC Tournament: Live scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three of the top five teams in the country will be in action on Friday night in the ACC Tournament semifinals in the Spectrum Center, battling for seeding and conference supremacy in one of the most highly anticipated evening sessions in the tournament's history.

Virginia and Florida State will tip it off in the first game of the night. Jerry Palm has the Wahoos as a No. 1 seed in his latest Bracketology with the Seminoles as a No. 3 seed. It's likely that Tony Bennett's team will be have a No. 1 even in the event of an upset loss tonight, but with the No. 1 overall seed in the field (and the location preferences that come with that distinction) on the line the stakes are still very high for the league's co-regular season champs here in the tournament.

North Carolina earned a share of the regular season title with its win against Duke last weekend, but that Blue Devils team was missing National Player of the Year frontrunner Zion Williamson, who made a triumphant return from his knee injury on Thursday night against Syracuse. It's the third straight year that North Carolina and Duke will play in the ACC Tournament and 23rd tournament meeting all-time between the blue blood rivals (Duke leads 13-9).

So keep it here for all the latest from Charlotte throughout the evening, as three legitimate national title contenders take the floor in one of their final warm-ups before the NCAA Tournament.

2019 ACC Tournament schedule

Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 12: No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 4 Florida State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 13: No. 2 North Carolina vs. No. 3 Duke -- 9 p.m. on ESPN

ACC Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 14 -- Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner -- 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

2019 ACC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 ACC Tournament scores, results

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia 76, No. 8 NC State 56

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State 65, No. 5 Virginia Tech 63

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina 83, No. 7 Louisville 70

Game 11: No. 3 Duke 84, No. 6 Syracuse 72

Second round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 8 NC State 59, No. 9 Clemson 58

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech 71, No. 12 Miami 56

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville 75, No. 15 Notre Dame 53

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse 73, No. 14 Pitt 59

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Miami 79, No. 13 Wake Forest 71

Game 2: No. 15 Notre Dame 78, No. 10 Georgia Tech 71

Game 3: No. 14 Pitt 80, No. 11 Boston College 70

