2019 ACC Tournament: Zion Williamson leads balanced Duke attack in title-winning victory vs. FSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Duke is not totally at full strength, but its case to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament was strengthened this week by the return of its superstar and the team's return to the top of the ACC. The Blue Devils beat Florida State 73-63 on Saturday night in the Spectrum Center, securing Mike Krzyzewski's 15th ACC Tournament title and second in three seasons.

The story of the week has been the return of Zion Williamson, and the superstar freshman did about everything you could expect from a National Player of the Year frontrunner, who had a game-high 21 points for the Blue Devils. Williamson averaged 27 points per game in the three tournament wins and made his impact felt in basically every aspect of the game. It's fair to wonder if fatigue would be an issue in the postseason for Zion after missing nearly a month of game action, but there was no limitations on his playing time and little visible evidence of a drop-off in production.

Both Duke and Florida State showed some sluggishness in the first half after draining semifinal wins against top seeds North Carolina and Virginia, but when it was time to step on the gas pedal it was the Blue Devils -- the team with a shorter rotation -- who seemed to have the energy needed to pull away in a close and competitive game.

A big part of that was thanks to a balanced effort from Duke. In some games this season it's been mostly Zion and teammate RJ Barrett carrying the offensive responsibility, but this week was about getting contributions from throughout the Blue Devils' rotation. In the win against North Carolina it was Jordan Goldwire and the bench coming up big, and on Saturday night against Florida State it was a season-high showing from point guard Tre Jones and all four Duke freshman scoring in double figures.

With three strong performances after his knee injury, Williamson has shifted the conversation from wondering about his health and future to a sense of appreciation. There are only but so many minutes and games left for Zion in college basketball, and after this ACC Tournament there is the potential that every time he takes the floor will be his final time in a Duke uniform. It's been years since one player has been as much of a runaway favorite for national player of the year and decades since we've seen a college basketball player generate such a feverish following. It has expanded well beyond the basketball world and into the fabric of our country's sports conversation, and our helpless obsession with projection can sometimes cloud our ability to appreciate the present.

From here on out, every Duke game could potentially be Zion's last in college basketball. His return to action was fueled by a desire to battle with brothers and chase a championship. After weeks of serving as a lightning rod for takes both hot and cold about amateurism, one-and-done players and other big picture issues, this week has allowed us to get back to focusing on the basketball at hand.