2019 Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, schedule, teams, picks: Michigan stuns No. 6 UNC to advance to finals

The 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis began Wednesday with a bang, as three of the first four games were decided by single digits and the night's final game came down to a single possession. Thursday's action on Thanksgiving is off to a similar start. Unranked Michigan made a huge splash by taking down No. 6 North Carolina 73-64, convincingly improving to 6-0 on the season.

What the Wolverines did was throughly impressive. Yes, on paper, it was an upset; UNC was favored and a top-10 team against unranked teams are almost always favored. But, in practice, an upset it hardly was. Michigan led for more than 28 minutes of game action and never trailed in the second half. The Tar Heels made a run to dig into their 24-point hole it fell into, but it was too little too late as UM built itself a cushion that proved impossible to overcome for UNC. That cushion was built largely by the strength of an excellent performance from junior guard Eli Brooks, who scored a team-high 24 points and out-dueled UNC star Cole Anthony. Brooks shot 9 of 14 from the floor and made four of his six 3-point attempts, while Anthony -- who scored a team-high 22 -- made eight of his 17 shots on the day. He was one of only two Tar Heels to finish the day in double-digit scoring.

Later in the afternoon we'll find out who UNC and Michigan will face in the next phase of the bracket. Michigan will battle the winner between Gonzaga and Oregon, which tips at 4 p.m. ET, while UNC will face the loser tomorrow between that game.

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis

All times ET

Wednesday's games

Thursday's games



Game 5 : Michigan 73, North Carolina 64 -- Box score

: Michigan 73, North Carolina 64 -- Box score Game 6 : Gonzaga vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

: Gonzaga vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7 : Iowa State vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

: Iowa State vs. Alabama, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU) Game 8: Southern Miss vs. Seton Hall, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)



Friday's games



Third-place game : North Carolina vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)



: North Carolina vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Championship game : Michigan vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

: Michigan vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Fifth-place game : Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPNews)

: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPNews) Seventh-place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)



Players to watch

Cole Anthony, North Carolina: UNC's next great point guard. Anthony's just a freshman but he's second in scoring among all ACC players this season, averaging 22.8 points per game for a Tar Heels team that needs him to be their everything. Thus far, he's obliged. Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State: An ultra-efficient freshman season last year was no fluke. He's been highly successful in a bigger role as a sophomore and now leads the sport in assists per game (10.3). Myles Powell, Seton Hall: In the three games since his return from an ankle injury, Myles Powell is averaging 28.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for surging Seton Hall. An opportunity lies ahead for the Pirates to establish themselves as more than a one-trick pony; this team has the talent to challenge for a Big East crown. Killian Tillie, Gonzaga: Nagging injuries trailed him last year, but Tillie appears to be back -- and Gonzaga, as a result, is all the better for it. Even working out some kinks, he's the Zags' most talented player capable of taking this team from a first weekend tourney team to a Final Four club. Kira Lewis, Alabama: Lewis was one of the youngest players in all of college basketball last season, and he was an off-the-radar star. As a sophomore this season averaging 21.5 points and 5.0 assists, he's no longer an unknown. A breakout party in the Bahamas looms.

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis prediction

Winner: Gonzaga