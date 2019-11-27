2019 Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, schedule, teams, picks: UNC, Michigan advance to semifinals

The Battle 4 Atlantis began Wednesday with a bang. Michigan and Iowa State battled to the end until the Wolverines pulled away late. No. 6 North Carolina and Alabama were in a fun clash, too, before the Tar Heels advanced. It sets up a big game Thursday between Michigan and North Carolina -- Juwan Howard vs. one of the only programs that beat him during his Fab Five freshman season.

Elsewhere in the bracket, No. 8 Gonzaga and Southern Miss will play Wednesday night followed by a huge nightcap between No. 13 Seton Hall and No. 11 Oregon, where the winners will advance to face one another in the bottom half of the bracket.

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis

All times ET

Wednesday's games

Game 1 : Michigan 83, Iowa State 76



: Michigan 83, Iowa State 76 Game 2 : No. 6 North Carolina 76, Alabama 67



: No. 6 North Carolina 76, Alabama 67 Game 3 : No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPN)



: No. 8 Gonzaga vs. Southern Miss, 7 p.m. (ESPN) Game 4: No. 13 Seton Hall vs. No. 11 Oregon, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday's games



Game 5 : Michigan vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

: Michigan vs. North Carolina, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 6 : Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN) Game 7 : Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 6:30 p.m. (ESPNU) Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9 p.m. (ESPN2)



Friday's games



Third-place game : Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)



: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Championship game : Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Fifth-place game : Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPNews)

: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m. (ESPNews) Seventh-place game: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)



Players to watch

Cole Anthony, North Carolina: UNC's next great point guard. Anthony's just a freshman but he's second in scoring among all ACC players this season, averaging 22.8 points per game for a Tar Heels team that needs him to be their everything. Thus far, he's obliged. Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State: An ultra-efficient freshman season last year was no fluke. He's been highly successful in a bigger role as a sophomore and now leads the sport in assists per game (10.3). Myles Powell, Seton Hall: In the three games since his return from an ankle injury, Myles Powell is averaging 28.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for surging Seton Hall. An opportunity lies ahead for the Pirates to establish themselves as more than a one-trick pony; this team has the talent to challenge for a Big East crown. Killian Tillie, Gonzaga: Nagging injuries trailed him last year, but Tillie appears to be back -- and Gonzaga, as a result, is all the better for it. Even working out some kinks, he's the Zags' most talented player capable of taking this team from a first weekend tourney team to a Final Four club. Kira Lewis, Alabama: Lewis was one of the youngest players in all of college basketball last season, and he was an off-the-radar star. As a sophomore this season averaging 21.5 points and 5.0 assists, he's no longer an unknown. A breakout party in the Bahamas looms.

Predictions

Winner: Gonzaga

Runner-up: North Carolina

UNC is the highest-ranked team in this field, but thus far this season Cole Anthony has been called upon to do everything. In a tournament environment, I think Gonzaga's balanced roster -- which features six players averaging double digits, compared to UNC's three -- wins out. Down the bracket, I'll take Seton Hall to scoop up third place honors over Iowa State, with Oregon losing its first game but bouncing back with back-to-back wins to claim fifth-place honors.