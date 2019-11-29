2019 Battle for Atlantis bracket, schedule, teams, picks: Michigan meets Gonzaga in final, UNC takes third
The Wolverines will battle the Bulldogs in the championship game, UNC beats Oregon for third place.
We won't get the highly-anticipated matchup between top 10 teams we wanted in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, but the title game between Michigan and No. 8 Gonzaga should still be interesting. The Wolverines, led by first-year coach Juwan Howard, take on the Zags at 2 p.m. ET with a chance to notch a signature victory in Howard's first month on the job.
This is all sets up for what should be solid slate of hoops Friday that started with No. 6 UNC, led by 23 points from Armando Bacot, defeating No. 11 Oregon 78-74 in the third-place game.
After the final, Iowa State and No. 13 Seton Hall meet at 7 p.m. ET with fifth-place on the line. In the final game of the tournament Alabama takes on Southern Miss in the seventh-place game at 9:30 p.m.
In Thursday's semifinals, unranked Michigan made a huge splash by taking down North Carolina 73-64, convincingly improving to 6-0 on the season in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday. Then, in the high-profile matchup between Gonzaga and Oregon, the Zags outlasted the Ducks in overtime 73-72.
What the Wolverines did was throughly impressive. Yes, on paper, it was an upset; UNC was favored and a top-10 team against unranked teams are almost always favored. But, in practice, an upset it hardly was. Michigan led for more than 28 minutes of game action and never trailed in the second half. The Tar Heels made a run to dig into their 24-point hole it fell into, but it was too little too late as UM built itself a cushion that proved impossible to overcome for UNC. That cushion was built largely by the strength of an excellent performance from junior guard Eli Brooks, who scored a team-high 24 points and out-dueled UNC star Cole Anthony. Brooks shot 9 of 14 from the floor and made four of his six 3-point attempts, while Anthony -- who scored a team-high 22 -- made eight of his 17 shots on the day. He was one of only two Tar Heels to finish the day in double-digit scoring.
2019 Battle 4 Atlantis
All times ET
Wednesday's games
- Game 1: Michigan 83, Iowa State 76 -- Recap
- Game 2: No. 6 North Carolina 76, Alabama 67 -- Recap
- Game 3: No. 8 Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss 69 -- Recap
- Game 4: No. 11 Oregon 71, No. 13 Seton Hall 69 -- Recap
Thursday's games
- Game 5: Michigan 73, No. 6 North Carolina 64 -- Recap
- Game 6: No. 8 Gonzaga 73, No. 11 Oregon 72 (OT) -- Recap
- Game 7: Iowa State 104, Alabama 89 -- Recap
- Game 8: No. 13 Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss 56 -- Recap
Friday's games
- Third-place game: No. 6 North Carolina 78, No. 11 Oregon 74 -- Recap
- Championship game: Michigan vs. No. 8 Gonzaga, 2 p.m. (ESPN) -- GameTracker
- Fifth-place game: Iowa State vs. No. 13 Seton Hall, 7 p.m. (ESPNews) -- Preview
- Seventh-place game: Alabama vs. Southern Miss, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)
Players to watch
- Cole Anthony, North Carolina: UNC's next great point guard. Anthony's just a freshman but he's second in scoring among all ACC players this season, averaging 22.8 points per game for a Tar Heels team that needs him to be their everything. Thus far, he's obliged.
- Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State: An ultra-efficient freshman season last year was no fluke. He's been highly successful in a bigger role as a sophomore and now leads the sport in assists per game (10.3).
- Myles Powell, Seton Hall: In the three games since his return from an ankle injury, Myles Powell is averaging 28.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for surging Seton Hall. An opportunity lies ahead for the Pirates to establish themselves as more than a one-trick pony; this team has the talent to challenge for a Big East crown.
- Killian Tillie, Gonzaga: Nagging injuries trailed him last year, but Tillie appears to be back -- and Gonzaga, as a result, is all the better for it. Even working out some kinks, he's the Zags' most talented player capable of taking this team from a first weekend tourney team to a Final Four club.
- Kira Lewis, Alabama: Lewis was one of the youngest players in all of college basketball last season, and he was an off-the-radar star. As a sophomore this season averaging 21.5 points and 5.0 assists, he's no longer an unknown. A breakout party in the Bahamas looms.
2019 Battle 4 Atlantis prediction
Winner: Gonzaga
