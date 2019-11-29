2019 Battle for Atlantis bracket, schedule, teams, picks: Michigan stuns UNC, will meet Gonzaga in final

Unranked Michigan made a huge splash by taking down No. 6 North Carolina 73-64, convincingly improving to 6-0 on the season in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday. Then, in the high profile matchup between No. 8 Gonzaga and No. 11 Oregon, the Zags outlasted the Ducks in overtime 73-72.

What the Wolverines did was throughly impressive. Yes, on paper, it was an upset; UNC was favored and a top-10 team against unranked teams are almost always favored. But, in practice, an upset it hardly was. Michigan led for more than 28 minutes of game action and never trailed in the second half. The Tar Heels made a run to dig into their 24-point hole it fell into, but it was too little too late as UM built itself a cushion that proved impossible to overcome for UNC. That cushion was built largely by the strength of an excellent performance from junior guard Eli Brooks, who scored a team-high 24 points and out-dueled UNC star Cole Anthony. Brooks shot 9 of 14 from the floor and made four of his six 3-point attempts, while Anthony -- who scored a team-high 22 -- made eight of his 17 shots on the day. He was one of only two Tar Heels to finish the day in double-digit scoring.

This is all sets up for what should be solid slate of hoops Friday. Gonzaga will face Michigan for the Atlantis title and UNC will face Oregon in a battle of top-15 teams in the third-place game.

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis

All times ET

Wednesday's games

Thursday's games



Game 5 : Michigan 73, No. 6 North Carolina 64 -- Box score

: Michigan 73, No. 6 North Carolina 64 -- Box score Game 6 : No. 8 Gonzaga 73, No. 11 Oregon 72 (OT) -- Box score

: No. 8 Gonzaga 73, No. 11 Oregon 72 (OT) -- Box score Game 7 : Iowa State 104, Alabama 89

: Iowa State 104, Alabama 89 Game 8: No. 13 Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss 56



Friday's games



Third-place game : No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)



: No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon, 11:30 a.m. (ESPN) Championship game : Michigan vs. No. 8 Gonzaga, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

: Michigan vs. No. 8 Gonzaga, 2 p.m. (ESPN) Fifth-place game : Iowa State vs. Seton Hall, 7 p.m. (ESPNews)

: Iowa State vs. Seton Hall, 7 p.m. (ESPNews) Seventh-place game: Alabama vs. Southern Miss, 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)



Players to watch

Cole Anthony, North Carolina: UNC's next great point guard. Anthony's just a freshman but he's second in scoring among all ACC players this season, averaging 22.8 points per game for a Tar Heels team that needs him to be their everything. Thus far, he's obliged. Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State: An ultra-efficient freshman season last year was no fluke. He's been highly successful in a bigger role as a sophomore and now leads the sport in assists per game (10.3). Myles Powell, Seton Hall: In the three games since his return from an ankle injury, Myles Powell is averaging 28.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for surging Seton Hall. An opportunity lies ahead for the Pirates to establish themselves as more than a one-trick pony; this team has the talent to challenge for a Big East crown. Killian Tillie, Gonzaga: Nagging injuries trailed him last year, but Tillie appears to be back -- and Gonzaga, as a result, is all the better for it. Even working out some kinks, he's the Zags' most talented player capable of taking this team from a first weekend tourney team to a Final Four club. Kira Lewis, Alabama: Lewis was one of the youngest players in all of college basketball last season, and he was an off-the-radar star. As a sophomore this season averaging 21.5 points and 5.0 assists, he's no longer an unknown. A breakout party in the Bahamas looms.

2019 Battle 4 Atlantis prediction

Winner: Gonzaga