2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Live Kansas vs. Iowa State score, updates, live stream, March Madness

The Big 12 finals will feature No. 5 seed Iowa State and No. 3 seed Kansas. Iowa State knocked off No. 1 seed Kansas State on Friday by four points. Kansas defeated No. 10 seed West Virginia by double-digits. The game will tip off at 6 p.m ET.

It will be the seventh year in a row that one of these two teams win the conference tournament. Kansas won in 2013, 2016 and 2018. Meanwhile, Iowa State captured the Big 12 Tournament crown in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule

Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Kansas -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights



2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State 63, No. 1 Kansas State 59

Game 8: No. 3 Kansas 88, No. 10 West Virginia 74

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61

Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70

Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71