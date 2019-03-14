2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

Thursday brings us the busiest day of conference tournament week with every top seed hitting the floor for the first time in the power conference circuits. It's no different in the Big 12 where Kansas State, Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor all look to move closer to the Big 12 title in Kansas City.

In the first of two games in the afternoon window, we have 4 seed vs. 5 seed action between Baylor and Iowa State, followed by 8-seed TCU trying its hand against 1-seed Kansas State. In the night window, 10-seed West Virginia is up against 2-seed Texas Tech at 7 p.m., followed by Kansas, the 3 seed, taking on 6-seed Texas.

2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule

Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State -- 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU -- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 West Virginia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights



2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70

Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72 No. 7 Oklahoma 71