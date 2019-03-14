2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
Thursday brings us the busiest day of conference tournament week with every top seed hitting the floor for the first time in the power conference circuits. It's no different in the Big 12 where Kansas State, Texas Tech, Kansas and Baylor all look to move closer to the Big 12 title in Kansas City.
In the first of two games in the afternoon window, we have 4 seed vs. 5 seed action between Baylor and Iowa State, followed by 8-seed TCU trying its hand against 1-seed Kansas State. In the night window, 10-seed West Virginia is up against 2-seed Texas Tech at 7 p.m., followed by Kansas, the 3 seed, taking on 6-seed Texas.
2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule
Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State -- 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. No. 8 TCU -- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. No. 10 West Virginia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- 6 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72 No. 7 Oklahoma 71
