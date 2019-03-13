2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

Big 12 co-champions Kansas State and Texas Tech earned the top two seeds of next week's Big 12 Tournament by earning wins on Saturday. The Wildcats are the top seed by virtue of a tiebreaker, setting them up to start the tourney in Thursday's quarterfinals round against the winner of TCU and Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech will tip nearly five hours after K-State on Thursday and faces the winner of Oklahoma vs. West Virginia.

The tournament will start in earnest on Wednesday with first round action when No. 8 seed TCU faces No. 9 seed Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. ET. That game will be the first of a doubleheader in Kansas City; No. 7 seed Oklahoma faces No. 10 seed West Virginia in the night cap at 9 p.m. ET.

2019 Big 12 Tournament scores

Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU

2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State -- 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. Game 1 winner -- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.