2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, updates, schedule, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

No. 10 seed West Virginia will look to continue its miraculous run in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday. The team who came in last in the conference in the regular season has won two games in the tournament and will meet with No. 3 seed Kansas in the semifinals.

In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed Kansas State will take on No. 5 Iowa State. It will be the third time these teams meet this season, with both teams coming away with one victory.

2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule

Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 1 Kansas State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 8: No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61

Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70

Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71