2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, updates, schedule, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
No. 10 seed West Virginia will look to continue its miraculous run in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday. The team who came in last in the conference in the regular season has won two games in the tournament and will meet with No. 3 seed Kansas in the semifinals.
In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed Kansas State will take on No. 5 Iowa State. It will be the third time these teams meet this season, with both teams coming away with one victory.
2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule
Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 1 Kansas State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 8: No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are having trouble viewing the live updates below, simply click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61
Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
College basketball's coaching carousel is now gaining speed; here's the latest with what jobs...
-
Top Picks: Hidden Big East tourney edge
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament action
-
2019 Big East tourney bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action
-
2019 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
-
2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action