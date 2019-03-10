2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
Big 12 co-champions Kansas State and Texas Tech earned the top two seeds of next week's Big 12 Tournament by earning wins on Saturday. The Wildcats are the top seed by virtue of a tiebreaker, setting them up to start the tourney in Thursday's quarterfinals round against the winner of TCU and Oklahoma State.
Texas Tech will tip nearly five hours after K-State on Thursday and faces the winner of Oklahoma vs. West Virginia.
The tournament will start in earnest on Wednesday with first round action when No. 8 seed TCU faces No. 9 seed Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. ET. That game will be the first of a doubleheader in Kansas City; No. 7 seed Oklahoma faces No. 10 seed West Virginia in the night cap at 9 p.m. ET.
2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule, scores
Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCUvs. No. 9 Oklahoma State -- 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia -- 9 p.m. on ESPNU
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State -- 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. Game 1 winner -- 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- 6 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights
Games begin Wednesday at 7 p.m.
