2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores: Iowa State claims title in win over Kansas
The Cyclones topped the Jayhawks on Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri
Iowa State is going dancing once again. The Cyclones topped the Jayhawks on Saturday night in the Big 12 Championship Game to earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, beating Kansas 78-66. It was Iowa State's fourth Big 12 Tournament title in the last six years and first since 2017. It was the seventh straight year that either Kansas or Iowa State won the tournament crown.
Lindell Wigginton led the way for the Cyclones with 17 points and six rebounds. Marial Shayok and Michael Jacobson kicked in 15 and 14 points, respectively. Kansas went ice cold from 3-point range, shooting just 3 for 18 from distance. Dedric Lawson kicked in 18 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks in the losing effort.
Below is a complete recap of the Big 12 Tournament with results from each game and running commentary.
2019 Big 12 Tournament updates, highlights
2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- No. 5 Iowa State 78, No. 3 Kansas 66
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State 63, No. 1 Kansas State 59
Game 8: No. 3 Kansas 88, No. 10 West Virginia 74
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61
Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71
