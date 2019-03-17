2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores: Iowa State claims title in win over Kansas

Iowa State is going dancing once again. The Cyclones topped the Jayhawks on Saturday night in the Big 12 Championship Game to earn the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, beating Kansas 78-66. It was Iowa State's fourth Big 12 Tournament title in the last six years and first since 2017. It was the seventh straight year that either Kansas or Iowa State won the tournament crown.

Lindell Wigginton led the way for the Cyclones with 17 points and six rebounds. Marial Shayok and Michael Jacobson kicked in 15 and 14 points, respectively. Kansas went ice cold from 3-point range, shooting just 3 for 18 from distance. Dedric Lawson kicked in 18 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks in the losing effort.

Below is a complete recap of the Big 12 Tournament with results from each game and running commentary.

2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- No. 5 Iowa State 78, No. 3 Kansas 66

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State 63, No. 1 Kansas State 59

Game 8: No. 3 Kansas 88, No. 10 West Virginia 74

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61

Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70

Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71