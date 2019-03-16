2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Kansas, Iowa State to meet for title

All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

The Big 12 semifinals began on Friday with No. 1 seed Kansas State falling to No. 5 Iowa State by four points. It will face No. 3 seed Kansas in the final, after KU defeated No. 10 seed West Virginia by double-digits. The game will tip off at 6 p.m ET.

It will be the seventh year in a row that one of these two teams win the conference tournament. Kansas won in 2013, 2016 and 2018. Meanwhile, Iowa State captured the Big 12 Tournament crown in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule

Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 3 Kansas -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.

2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are having trouble viewing the live updates below, simply click here. 

Thanks for stopping by. 

2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State 63, No. 1 Kansas State 59
Game 8: No. 3 Kansas 88, No. 10 West Virginia 74

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61
Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71

Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!

Create a Pool Compete for Prizes Already have a pool?
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
Bracket Projections
Watch on CBS Sports HQ