2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
No. 10 seed West Virginia shocked No. 2 seed Texas Tech in its quarterfinal matchup. the Mountaineers came in last in the Big 12 in the regular season, but Bob Huggins and co. have rattled off two wins in the tournament. Now it will face No. 3 seed Kansas in the semifinals. West Virginia only had four wins in the regular season, but one of those was against Kansas, winning by one point on Jan. 19.
No. 1 seed Kansas State took care of business in the quarterfinals, defeating TCU 70-61. It will take on Iowa State in the semifinals after the fifth-seeded Cyclones defeated Baylor by 17.
2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule
Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 1 Kansas State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 8: No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61
Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71
-
