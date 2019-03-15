2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

No. 10 seed West Virginia shocked No. 2 seed Texas Tech in its quarterfinal matchup. the Mountaineers came in last in the Big 12 in the regular season, but Bob Huggins and co. have rattled off two wins in the tournament. Now it will face No. 3 seed Kansas in the semifinals. West Virginia only had four wins in the regular season, but one of those was against Kansas, winning by one point on Jan. 19.

No. 1 seed Kansas State took care of business in the quarterfinals, defeating TCU 70-61. It will take on Iowa State in the semifinals after the fifth-seeded Cyclones defeated Baylor by 17.

2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule

Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 1 Kansas State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 8: No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here.

2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are having trouble viewing the live updates below, simply click here. 

Thanks for stopping by. 

2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61
Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70
Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71

Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!

Create a Pool Compete for Prizes Already have a pool?
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
Highlights, Analysis & Picks
Watch on CBS Sports HQ