2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

No. 10 seed West Virginia shocked No. 2 seed Texas Tech in its quarterfinal matchup. the Mountaineers came in last in the Big 12 in the regular season, but Bob Huggins and co. have rattled off two wins in the tournament. Now it will face No. 3 seed Kansas in the semifinals. West Virginia only had four wins in the regular season, but one of those was against Kansas, winning by one point on Jan. 19.

No. 1 seed Kansas State took care of business in the quarterfinals, defeating TCU 70-61. It will take on Iowa State in the semifinals after the fifth-seeded Cyclones defeated Baylor by 17.

2019 Big 12 Tournament schedule

Location: Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 1 Kansas State -- 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 8: No. 10 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas -- 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Big 12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Big 12 Tournament live updates, highlights



2019 Big 12 Tournament scores, results

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 5 Iowa State 83, No. 4 Baylor 66

Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State 70, No. 8 TCU 61

Game 5: No. 10 West Virginia 79, No. 2 Texas Tech 74

Game 6: No. 3 Kansas 65, No. 6 Texas 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 TCU 73, No. 9 Oklahoma State 70

Game 2: No. 10 West Virginia 72, No. 7 Oklahoma 71