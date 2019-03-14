2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, location, times, live stream for March Madness

The Big East Conference Tournament resumes Thursday with quarterfinal action at Madison Square Garden. And there are plenty of high qlaity matchups on the schedule.

The second day of action tips at noon ET between No. 1 seed Villanova and No. 8 seed Providence, followed by No. 4 seed Xavier and No. 5 seed Creighton at 2:30. In the night slot, we again have the Johnnies, this time facing No. 2 seed Marquette at 7 p.m. No. 3 seed Seton Hall and No. 6 seed Georgetown will tip at 9:30 p.m.

Opening day of Big East Tournament play came and went Wednesday with little drama. Providence ran away from Butler to advance to the second round via a 23-point blowout, and St. John's rode matching 18-point outings from Justin Simon, Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron to take out DePaul 82-74 in the nightcap.

2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence -- noon on FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton -- 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John's -- 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1

2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox

Check out the updated Big East Tournament bracket here.



