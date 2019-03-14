2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, location, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action
The Big East Conference Tournament resumes Thursday with quarterfinal action at Madison Square Garden. And there are plenty of high qlaity matchups on the schedule.
The second day of action tips at noon ET between No. 1 seed Villanova and No. 8 seed Providence, followed by No. 4 seed Xavier and No. 5 seed Creighton at 2:30. In the night slot, we again have the Johnnies, this time facing No. 2 seed Marquette at 7 p.m. No. 3 seed Seton Hall and No. 6 seed Georgetown will tip at 9:30 p.m.
Opening day of Big East Tournament play came and went Wednesday with little drama. Providence ran away from Butler to advance to the second round via a 23-point blowout, and St. John's rode matching 18-point outings from Justin Simon, Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron to take out DePaul 82-74 in the nightcap.
2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 8 Providence -- noon on FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton -- 2:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 7 St. John's -- 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1
2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on FS1
Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox
