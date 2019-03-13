2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

Big East leaders Marquette and Villanova limped to the finish line of league play. Marquette lost its last four, Villanova lost four of its last six, but in the end it was the Golden Eagles who stumbled one too many times, paving the way for 'Nova to win the conference outright despite a regular-season-ending loss to Seton Hall on Saturday.

The national-title-winning Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in next week's Big East Tournament in New York, Marquette is the No. 2 seed. They kick their postseason off on Thursday in the quarterfinals, both drawing a bye despite their late season collapses. Villanova will play the winner of No. 9 seed Butler and No. 8 seed Providence. Marquette plays the winner of No. 7 St. John's and No. 10 DePaul.

Below is the full schedule and matchups for the event, which kicks off Wednesday with Butler and Providence at 7 p.m. ET.

2019 Big East Tournament scores

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler -- 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1

2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are having trouble viewing the updates below, simply click here. 

2019 Big East Tournament schedule

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner -- noon on FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton -- 2:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. Game 2 winner -- 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox

Check out the updated Big East Tournament bracket here.    

Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!

Create a Pool Compete for Prizes Already have a pool?
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
Highlights, Analysis & Picks
Watch on CBS Sports HQ