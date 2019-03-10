2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Live scores, updates, location, dates, schedule, live stream for March Madness

Big East leaders Marquette and Villanova limped to the finish line of league play. Marquette lost its last four, Villanova lost four of its last six, but in the end it was the Golden Eagles who stumbled one too many times, paving the way for 'Nova to win the conference outright despite a regular-season-ending loss to Seton Hall on Saturday.

The national-title-winning Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in next week's Big East tournament in New York, Marquette is the No. 2 seed. They kick their postseason off on Thursday in the quarterfinals, both drawing a bye despite their late season collapses. Villanova will play the winner of No. 9 seed Butler and No. 8 seed Providence. Marquette plays the winner of No. 7 St. John's and No. 10 DePaul.

Below is the full schedule and matchups for the event, which kicks off Wednesday night with Butler and Providence at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2019 Big East Tournament Bracket is set! If the regular season serves as any indication, it’s going to be bonkers @TheGarden. Shootaround will cover the tournament from tip to buzzer with some NEW additions. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/rYLujyEGli — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 10, 2019

2019 Big East Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler -- 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner -- noon on FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton -- 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. Game 2 winner -- 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox

