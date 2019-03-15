2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Live scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action
The Big East semifinals are here, and the top four seeds are the last four teams remaining. No. 1 seed Villanova will play No. 4 seed Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Villanova is looking to win its third straight Big East Conference Tournament title.
The other matchup will be between No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 3 seed Seton Hall. It will be the second time the two teams meet in as many weeks. Seton Hall beat Marquette 73-64 on March 6.
2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 4 Xavier -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 8: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Seton Hall -- 9 p.m. on FS1
Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox
Check out the updated Big East Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are having trouble viewing the updates below, simply click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
2019 college basketball coaching changes
College basketball's coaching carousel is now gaining speed; here's the latest with what jobs...
-
Top Picks: Hidden Big East tourney edge
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament action
-
2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
-
2019 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
-
2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action