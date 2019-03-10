2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
Big East leaders Marquette and Villanova limped to the finish line of league play. Marquette lost its last four, Villanova lost four of its last six, but in the end it was the Golden Eagles who stumbled one too many times, paving the way for 'Nova to win the conference outright despite a regular-season-ending loss to Seton Hall on Saturday.
The national-title-winning Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in next week's Big East Tournament in New York, Marquette is the No. 2 seed. They kick their postseason off on Thursday in the quarterfinals, both drawing a bye despite their late season collapses. Villanova will play the winner of No. 9 seed Butler and No. 8 seed Providence. Marquette plays the winner of No. 7 St. John's and No. 10 DePaul.
Below is the full schedule and matchups for the event, which kicks off Wednesday with Butler and Providence at 7 p.m. ET.
2019 Big East Tournament schedule, scores
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler -- 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner -- noon on FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton -- 2:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. Game 2 winner -- 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown -- 9:30 p.m. on FS1
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on FS1
Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox
Check out the updated Big East Tournament bracket here.
-
