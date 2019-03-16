2019 Big East Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Villanova, Seton Hall to meet for title

Only two teams remain in the Big East: No. 1 seed Villanova and No. 3 seed Seton Hall. Both won tight games in the semifinals, Villanova defeated No. 4 seed Xavier 71-67 in overtime. Seton Hall beat No. 2 seed Marquette 81-79 in a game that had a total of 85 free throws.

Villanova and Seton Hall met one week ago in the final game of the regular season, with Seton Hall coming out on top by four points.

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Seton Hall -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Villanova 71, No. 4 Xavier 67

Game 8: No. 3 Seton Hall 81, No. 2 Marquette 79

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74