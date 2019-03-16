2019 Big East Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Villanova, Seton Hall to meet for title
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action
Only two teams remain in the Big East: No. 1 seed Villanova and No. 3 seed Seton Hall. Both won tight games in the semifinals, Villanova defeated No. 4 seed Xavier 71-67 in overtime. Seton Hall beat No. 2 seed Marquette 81-79 in a game that had a total of 85 free throws.
Villanova and Seton Hall met one week ago in the final game of the regular season, with Seton Hall coming out on top by four points.
2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 3 Seton Hall -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox
2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Villanova 71, No. 4 Xavier 67
Game 8: No. 3 Seton Hall 81, No. 2 Marquette 79
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74
