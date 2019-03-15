2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

The Big East has gone chalk so far. All six higher seeds have won its games. The first semifinal matchup will be No. 1 seed Villanova vs. No. 4 seed Xavier. Villanova is looking to win its third straight Big East Conference Tournament title.

The other matchup will be between No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 3 seed Seton Hall. It will be the second time the two teams meet in as many weeks. Seton Hall beat Marquette 73-64 on March 6.

2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 4 Xavier -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 8: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Seton Hall -- 9 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox

2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74