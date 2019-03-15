2019 Big East Tournament bracket: Scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action

Previously On CBS Sports HQ...
Free 24-Hour Sports News Network
Learn More

The Big East has gone chalk so far. All six higher seeds have won its games. The first semifinal matchup will be No. 1 seed Villanova vs. No. 4 seed Xavier. Villanova is looking to win its third straight Big East Conference Tournament title. 

The other matchup will be between No. 2 seed Marquette and No. 3 seed Seton Hall. It will be the second time the two teams meet in as many weeks. Seton Hall beat Marquette 73-64 on March 6.

2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 4 Xavier -- 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 8: No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 3 Seton Hall -- 9 p.m. on FS1

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 --  Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 6:30 p.m. on Fox

Check out the updated Big East Tournament bracket here.  

2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are having trouble viewing the updates below, simply click here. 

Thanks for stopping by.

2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results 

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74

Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!

Create a Pool Compete for Prizes Already have a pool?
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games
Run a Pool or Play Solo
PLAY
Highlights, Analysis & Picks
Watch on CBS Sports HQ