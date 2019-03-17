2019 Big East Tournament bracket, scores: Villanova defeats Seton Hall, wins third straight conference tournament title

Villanova defeated Seton Hall in thrilling fashion in the Big East Championship on Saturday night. Seton Hall had the ball with 14 seconds, down two points. It missed a 3-pointer and Villanova's Phil Booth grabbed the rebound, but Booth was called for a travel with .4 seconds left. Seton Hall had one last chance to force overtime or win, but could not get a shot off.

It is the third consecutive year that Villanova has won the conference tournament. Jerry Palm projects Villanova as a No. 5 seed, and Seton Hall a No. 9 seed, in the NCAA Tournament.

2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule

Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results

Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 9 -- No. 1 Villanova XX, No. 3 Seton Hall XX

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Villanova 71, No. 4 Xavier 67

Game 8: No. 3 Seton Hall 81, No. 2 Marquette 79

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74