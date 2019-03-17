2019 Big East Tournament bracket, scores: Villanova defeats Seton Hall, wins third straight conference tournament title
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action
Villanova defeated Seton Hall in thrilling fashion in the Big East Championship on Saturday night. Seton Hall had the ball with 14 seconds, down two points. It missed a 3-pointer and Villanova's Phil Booth grabbed the rebound, but Booth was called for a travel with .4 seconds left. Seton Hall had one last chance to force overtime or win, but could not get a shot off.
It is the third consecutive year that Villanova has won the conference tournament. Jerry Palm projects Villanova as a No. 5 seed, and Seton Hall a No. 9 seed, in the NCAA Tournament.
2019 Big East Tournament scores, schedule
Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
2019 Big East Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 Big East Tournament schedule, results
Big East Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 9 -- No. 1 Villanova XX, No. 3 Seton Hall XX
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Villanova 71, No. 4 Xavier 67
Game 8: No. 3 Seton Hall 81, No. 2 Marquette 79
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova 73, No. 8 Providence 62
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier 63, No. 5 Creighton 61
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette 86, No. 7 St. John's 54
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall 73, No. 6 Georgetown 57
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Providence 80, No. 9 Butler 57
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's 82, No. 10 DePaul 74
