2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Live Michigan State vs. Michigan score, updates, live stream March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament title game
For the first time all week in Chicago, Saturday's action in the Big Ten Tournament was relatively drama-free. Both No. 6 Michigan State and No. 10 Michigan rolled to convincing victories, setting up an all-Michigan title game on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.
At stake in the Big Ten Tournament title game is not only the all-important Great Lake State bragging rights, but also implications for NCAA Tournament seeding. Only hours after the game tips, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will reveal its 1-68 seeding for the Big Dance. Jerry Palm currently projects both teams as No. 2 seeds, but potential movement up or down -- or geographically -- could be determined based on the final outcome.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS and CBSSports.com
Check out the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55
Game 12: No. 3 Michigan 76, No. 7 Minnesota 49
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70
Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62
Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75
Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69
