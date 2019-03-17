2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Live Michigan State vs. Michigan score, updates, live stream March Madness

For the first time all week in Chicago, Saturday's action in the Big Ten Tournament was relatively drama-free. Both No. 6 Michigan State and No. 10 Michigan rolled to convincing victories, setting up an all-Michigan title game on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

At stake in the Big Ten Tournament title game is not only the all-important Great Lake State bragging rights, but also implications for NCAA Tournament seeding. Only hours after the game tips, the NCAA Tournament selection committee will reveal its 1-68 seeding for the Big Dance. Jerry Palm currently projects both teams as No. 2 seeds, but potential movement up or down -- or geographically -- could be determined based on the final outcome.

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule

Location: United Center -- Chicago

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS and CBSSports.com

2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16



Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55

Game 12: No. 3 Michigan 76, No. 7 Minnesota 49

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62

Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75

Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69