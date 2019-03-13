2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, dates, location, updates, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action
The Big Ten dubbed co-champions for the first time since the 2011-12 season on Saturday when No. 9 Michigan State and No. 11 Purdue closed their regular seasons on a high note, winning over Michigan and Northwestern, respectively. By virtue of a tiebreaker, the Spartans claimed the No. 1 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament with Purdue is the No. 2 seed.
The event in Chicago will fall in line with most major postseason conference tournaments with a Wednesday start date. The semifinals are set for Saturday with a championship game live Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska -- 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern -- 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network
2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 Big Ten Tournament schedule
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. Game 1 winner -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. Game 2 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Check out the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket here.
-
