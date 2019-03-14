2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, dates, updates, location, live stream for March Madness

The Big Ten Tournament picks up in full on Thursday with four huge games on tap that will set up key quarterfinal matchups after an interesting start to the festivities on Wednesday. We have double the amount of games in the second round, starting with Indiana-Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. ET and Nebraska-No. 21 Maryland at 2:55 p.m. Penn State and Minnesota face off at 7 p.m. in the first of a nighttime doubleheader, followed by Iowa-Illinois at 9:30. Day 2 can't come soon enough. What say you, Mr. Miles?

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule

Location: United Center -- Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 13 Nebraska -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Illinois -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Check out the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket here.    

2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here. 

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results

First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74 No. 14 Northwestern 69

