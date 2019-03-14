2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, dates, updates, location, live stream for March Madness

The Big Ten Tournament picks up in full on Thursday with four huge games on tap that will set up key quarterfinal matchups after an interesting start to the festivities on Wednesday. We have double the amount of games in the second round, starting with Indiana-Ohio State at 12:30 p.m. ET and Nebraska-No. 21 Maryland at 2:55 p.m. Penn State and Minnesota face off at 7 p.m. in the first of a nighttime doubleheader, followed by Iowa-Illinois at 9:30. Day 2 can't come soon enough. What say you, Mr. Miles?

"SAFE!" @CoachMiles takes a tumble running off the floor after Nebraska basketball's Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers. Full post game reaction tonight on @Channel8ABC! For now, WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NOABVQes4A — Jared Koller (@JKollerKLKN) March 14, 2019

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule

Location: United Center -- Chicago

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. No. 13 Nebraska -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. No. 11 Illinois -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74 No. 14 Northwestern 69