2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, date, times, location, live stream for March Madness

The Big Ten quarterfinals have arrived. The top four seeds, Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin, will finally get tournament play started. After defeating Rutgers in the first round, No. 13 seed Nebraska upset No. 5 seed Maryland on Thursday. It will try to continues its run on Friday when it takes on No. 4 seed Wisconsin. No. 8 seed Ohio State knocked off No. 9 seed Indiana in a battle of bubble teams. It now has to face No. 1 seed Michigan State.

The night games begin at 7 p.m. with Purdue and Minnesota, followed by Michigan-Iowa at 9:30 p.m.

"SAFE!" @CoachMiles takes a tumble running off the floor after Nebraska basketball's Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers. Full post game reaction tonight on @Channel8ABC! For now, WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NOABVQes4A — Jared Koller (@JKollerKLKN) March 14, 2019

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule

Location: United Center -- Chicago

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Nebraska -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 7 Minnesota -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Iowa -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS

2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights

