2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Michigan-Michigan State Round Three, scores, updates, live stream, March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action
Drama in the Big Ten tournament ceased for a day. After a quarterfinals round Friday that had three of its four winners advance by way of single digit victories, Saturday's two semifinal games were far less exciting. No. 1 Michigan State handled Wisconsin 67-55 to open up the day, and No. 3 Michigan boatraced Minnesota 76-49, setting up yet another Michigan-Michigan State tilt for Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament title game. Jerry Palm projects both teams as No. 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
Michigan State both regular season rounds against its cross-state foe en rout to a Big Ten regular season championship, including a clinching win in the regular season finale over the Wolverines. The Spartans won by seven and 12 in those games, respectively. Michigan otherwise has dominated most of its opponents in the games since, including a 29-point beatdown of Nebraska, a 19-point blowout of Iowa, and a 27-point demolition of Minnesota -- a team Jerry Palm projects as an 8 seed -- in the tournament's semifinals round Saturday. We're sure to be in for a good one Sunday.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS and CBSSports.com
Check out the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55
Game 12: No. 3 Michigan 76, No. 7 Minnesota 49
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70
Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62
Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75
Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69
-
