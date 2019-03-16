2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Michigan-Michigan State Round Three, scores, updates, live stream, March Madness

Drama in the Big Ten tournament ceased for a day. After a quarterfinals round Friday that had three of its four winners advance by way of single digit victories, Saturday's two semifinal games were far less exciting. No. 1 Michigan State handled Wisconsin 67-55 to open up the day, and No. 3 Michigan boatraced Minnesota 76-49, setting up yet another Michigan-Michigan State tilt for Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament title game. Jerry Palm projects both teams as No. 2 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State both regular season rounds against its cross-state foe en rout to a Big Ten regular season championship, including a clinching win in the regular season finale over the Wolverines. The Spartans won by seven and 12 in those games, respectively. Michigan otherwise has dominated most of its opponents in the games since, including a 29-point beatdown of Nebraska, a 19-point blowout of Iowa, and a 27-point demolition of Minnesota -- a team Jerry Palm projects as an 8 seed -- in the tournament's semifinals round Saturday. We're sure to be in for a good one Sunday.

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule

Location: United Center -- Chicago

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS and CBSSports.com

Check out the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket here.

2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16



Game 11: No. 1 Michigan State 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 55

Game 12: No. 3 Michigan 76, No. 7 Minnesota 49

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State 77, No. 8 Ohio State 70

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin 66, No. 13 Nebraska 62

Game 9: No. 7 Minnesota 75, No. 2 Purdue 73

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan 74, No. 6 Iowa 53

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75

Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69