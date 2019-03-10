2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, dates, location, updates, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action
The Big Ten dubbed co-champions for the first time since the 2011-12 season on Saturday when No. 9 Michigan State and No. 11 Purdue closed their regular seasons on a high note, winning over Michigan and Northwestern, respectively. By virtue of a tiebreaker, the Spartans claimed the No. 1 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament with Purdue is the No. 2 seed.
The event in Chicago will fall in line with most major postseason conference tournaments with a Wednesday start date. The semifinals are set for Saturday with a championship game live Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.
2019 Big Ten Tournament schedule, scores
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Stream: fuboTV | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska -- 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern -- 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. Game 1 winner -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. Game 2 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Check out the updated Big Ten Tournament bracket here.
2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights
Games begin Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
