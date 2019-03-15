2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket: Scores, schedule, updates, date, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action
The Big Ten quarterfinals have arrived. The top four seeds, Michigan State, Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin, will finally get tournament-play started. After defeating Rutgers in the first round, No. 13 seed Nebraska upset No. 5 seed Maryland on Thursday. It will try to continues its run on Friday when it takes on No. 4 seed Wisconsin. No. 8 seed Ohio State knocked off No. 9 seed Indiana in a battle of bubble teams. It now has to face No. 1 seed Michigan State.
The night games begin at 7 p.m. with Purdue and Minnesota, followed by Michigan-Iowaat 9:30 p.m.
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, schedule
Location: United Center -- Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Ohio State -- 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Nebraska -- 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. No. 7 Minnesota -- 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 6 Iowa -- 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Big Ten Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS
2019 Big Ten Tournament live updates, highlights
2019 Big Ten Tournament scores, results
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State 79, No. 9 Indiana 75
Game 4: No. 13 Nebraska 69, No. 5 Maryland 61
Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota 77, No. 10 Penn State 72
Game 6: No. 6 Iowa 83, No. 11 Illinois 62
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 13 Nebraska 68, No. 12 Rutgers 61
Game 2: No. 11 Illinois 74, No. 14 Northwestern 69
