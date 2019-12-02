2019 Big Ten vs. ACC Challenge: Predictions, picks, odds, point spreads, lines, scores, schedule
Seven of the AP Top 10-ranked teams will be in action this week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge
The 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge will begin Monday evening with a late night doubleheader featuring Miami, Illinois, Clemson and Minnesota. The first game tips at 7 p.m.ET from Champaign, Illinois between Miami and Illinois, and the night concludes from Minneapolis with Clemson and Minnesota duking it out at 9 p.m.
Speaking of duking it out, Duke -- which dropped from No. 1 in the AP Top 25 to No. 10 this week -- is part of a monstrous Tuesday slate that features four ranked teams in action. The Blue Devils face preseason No. 1 Michigan State at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to cap the second day of the event. Earlier in the evening, at 9 p.m., new No. 1 Louisville will welcome No. 4 Michigan into the KFC Yum! Center for what figures to be the headline matchup of the week.
On the final day of the event Wednesday, No. 3 Maryland will take center stage as the first of six games that will conclude the 2019 event. The Terps take on Notre Dame at 7:15 p.m. and look to extend their early season record to 9-0 -- which would be the program's best start since the 2006-2007 season.
2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge schedule
All times Eastern
Monday, Dec. 2
- Miami at Illinois (-8) -- 7 p.m. ESPN2: Illinois is the better team with the better talent -- and it gets Miami at home. I think the Illini cover the 7-point spread and win with ease here. They're coming off a four-game winning streak coming into this game, while Miami has lost two straight in decidedly lopsided fashion. Pick: Illinois -8
- Clemson at Minnesota (-3) -- 9 p.m. ESPN2: Clemson's a 3-point road dog here, but give me the Tigers ... straight up. Their only two losses this season have come to Virginia Tech and Colorado, and both teams have looked top-25 quality at times this season. Minnesota, meanwhile, has taken four losses already and is coming off a close home loss to DePaul. Pick: Clemson +3
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Iowa at Syracuse -- 7 p.m. ESPN2
- Northwestern at Boston College -- 7 p.m. ESPNU
- No. 4 Michigan at No. 1 Louisville -- 9 p.m, ESPN
- No. 17 Florida State at Indiana -- 9 p.m. ESPN2
- Rutgers at Pittsburgh -- 9 p.m. ESPNU
- No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State -- 9:30 p.m. ESPN
Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Notre Dame at No. 3 Maryland -- 7:15 p.m. ESPN
- No. 5 Virginia at Purdue -- 7:15 p.m. ESPN2
- Nebraska at Georgia Tech -- 7:15 p.m. ESPNU
- Wisconsin at NC State -- 9:15 p.m., ESPN2
- Wake Forest at Penn State -- 9:15 p.m., ESPNU
- No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina -- 9:30 p.m., ESPN
