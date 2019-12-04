2019 Big Ten vs. ACC Challenge scores: Predictions, picks, odds, point spreads, lines, schedule

After two days, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is dead even. No. 10 Duke's 87-75 victory over No. 11 Michigan State gave the ACC its fourth victory against four losses vs. the Big Ten. There are six games on tap for Wednesday so the battle for league supremacy will go down to the wire.

No. 3 Maryland will take center stage as heavy favorites over Notre Dame, while Purdue and Penn State are favored as well. That leaves three Big Ten teams favored over ACC foes, and three ACC teams favored over Big Ten foes. May the best conference win.

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge began Monday with Miami besting Illinois and Minnesota rolling past Clemson, giving each conference a victory. It continued Tuesday with the Big Ten getting off to a hot start, as Iowa beat Syracuse and Northwestern defeated Boston College. Louisville struck back with a win for the ACC as it defeated Michigan 58-43. Still plenty of time for the scales to tilt one way or another for each conference in this challenge though, with six games slated for Wednesday and Tuesday night's results still funneling in.

2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge scores, schedule



All times Eastern

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami 81, Illinois 79 -- Recap

-- Recap Minnesota 78, Clemson 60: -- Recap

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54 -- Recap

-- Recap Northwestern 82, Boston College 64 -- Recap

-- Recap No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43 -- Takeaways

-- Takeaways Indiana 80, Florida State 64 -- Recap

-- Recap Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60 -- Recap

-- Recap No. 10 Duke 87, No. 11 Michigan State 75 -- Takeaways

Wednesday, Dec. 4