2019 Big Ten vs. ACC Challenge scores: Predictions, picks, odds, point spreads, lines, schedule

Seven of the AP Top 10-ranked teams will be in action this week in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge

After two days, the Big Ten/ACC Challenge is dead even. No. 10 Duke's 87-75 victory over No. 11 Michigan State gave the ACC its fourth victory against four losses vs. the Big Ten. There are six games on tap for Wednesday so the battle for league supremacy will go down to the wire.

No. 3 Maryland will take center stage as heavy favorites over Notre Dame, while Purdue and Penn State are favored as well. That leaves three Big Ten teams favored over ACC foes, and three ACC teams favored over Big Ten foes. May the best conference win.  

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge began Monday with Miami besting Illinois and Minnesota rolling past Clemson, giving each conference a victory. It continued Tuesday with the Big Ten getting off to a hot start, as Iowa beat Syracuse and Northwestern defeated Boston College. Louisville struck back with a win for the ACC as it defeated Michigan 58-43. Still plenty of time for the scales to tilt one way or another for each conference in this challenge though, with six games slated for Wednesday and Tuesday night's results still funneling in.

2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge scores, schedule

All times Eastern

Monday, Dec. 2

  • Miami 81, Illinois 79 -- Recap
  • Minnesota 78, Clemson 60: -- Recap

Tuesday, Dec. 3

  • Iowa 68, Syracuse 54 -- Recap
  • Northwestern 82, Boston College 64 -- Recap
  • No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43 -- Takeaways
  • Indiana 80, Florida State 64 -- Recap 
  • Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60 -- Recap
  • No. 10 Duke 87, No. 11 Michigan State 75  -- Takeaways

Wednesday, Dec. 4

  • Notre Dame at No. 3 Maryland (-9.5) -- 7:15 p.m. ESPN: Take Maryland and the points. This team is putting away every team with force and is fresh off a romping of a solid Marquette team. Pick: Maryland -9.5
  • No. 5 Virginia at Purdue (-3)-- 7:15 p.m. ESPN2: This is a trap. In no world am I taking Purdue. The team with the No. 1 defense in college basketball is getting points? I will take them. Virginia +3 is the lock of the week. Pick: Virginia +3
  • Nebraska at Georgia Tech (-9) -- 7:15 p.m. ESPNU: It's a wonder Georgia Tech is only favored by nine. Nebraska has a bright future under Fred Hoiberg, but the present is about as dim as any team in the Big Ten. If George Mason and UC Riverside can oust the Huskers by double figures, Georgia Tech at home should do the same. Pick: Georgia Tech -9
  • Wisconsin at NC State (-5) -- 9:15 p.m. ESPN2: Wisconsin's been an enigma this season, but coming off consecutive losses to Richmond and New Mexico, I'm fading them in this spot on the road. I like NC State to win and cover as it bounces back from a close loss to Memphis. Pick: NC State -5
  • Wake Forest at Penn State (-11.5) -- 9:15 p.m. ESPNU: The 11.5-point spread is too big for me to take Penn State in this spot. Wake hass been up and down, sure, but it looked feisty on Sunday against a really talented Arizona team in a seven-point loss. I expect the Demon Deacons can keep it within single digits. Pick: Wake Forest +11.5
  • No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina (-2.5) -- 9:30 p.m. ESPN: Toss up here. Ohio State has looked solid this season against good competition with wins over Cincinnati and Villanova. UNC has been good too but is 1-1 against ranked opponents. In this case I'll go with the Tar Heels at home to win and cover. Pick: North Carolina -2.5
