2019 Big Ten vs. ACC Challenge scores, results: Blowout wins help Big Ten earn bragging rights
The Big Ten toppled the ACC outright for the first time since the 2015 season
The 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge belongs to the Big Ten. Thanks to No. 6 Ohio State's beatdown of No. 7 North Carolina, the conference earned it in convincing fashion as the Buckeyes trounced the Tar Heels by 25 and handed them their worst home loss of the Roy Williams era in the process.
While Ohio State's win was arguably the most impressive amongst the event's results from Wednesday, it wasn't the only lopsided final. No. 3 Maryland beat Notre Dame by 21, Purdue topped No. 5 Virginia by 29, Penn State clobbered Wake Forest by 22 and Georgia Tech cruised past Nebraska by 17. All told from the three-day challenge, the Big Ten got the better of the ACC by a final 8-6 tally, giving the conference its first outright win in the challenge since 2015.
2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge scores
Monday, Dec. 2
Tuesday, Dec. 3
- Iowa 68, Syracuse 54 -- Recap
- Northwestern 82, Boston College 64 -- Recap
- No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43 -- Takeaways
- Indiana 80, Florida State 64 -- Recap
- Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60 -- Recap
- No. 10 Duke 87, No. 11 Michigan State 75 -- Takeaways
Wednesday, Dec. 4
