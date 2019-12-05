2019 Big Ten vs. ACC Challenge scores, results: Blowout wins help Big Ten earn bragging rights

The 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge belongs to the Big Ten. Thanks to No. 6 Ohio State's beatdown of No. 7 North Carolina, the conference earned it in convincing fashion as the Buckeyes trounced the Tar Heels by 25 and handed them their worst home loss of the Roy Williams era in the process.

While Ohio State's win was arguably the most impressive amongst the event's results from Wednesday, it wasn't the only lopsided final. No. 3 Maryland beat Notre Dame by 21, Purdue topped No. 5 Virginia by 29, Penn State clobbered Wake Forest by 22 and Georgia Tech cruised past Nebraska by 17. All told from the three-day challenge, the Big Ten got the better of the ACC by a final 8-6 tally, giving the conference its first outright win in the challenge since 2015.

2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge scores



Monday, Dec. 2

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minnesota 78, Clemson 60

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

No. 1 Louisville 58, No. 4 Michigan 43

Indiana 80, Florida State 64

Pittsburgh 71, Rutgers 60

No. 10 Duke 87, No. 11 Michigan State 75

Wednesday, Dec. 4