2019 CBS Sports Classic: North Carolina vs. UCLA and Kentucky vs. Ohio State in Las Vegas

The sixth annual CBS Sports Classic in 2019 that will feature Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State and UCLA in a doubleheader will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, it was announced on Thursday. The event will be staged on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with North Carolina facing UCLA and Kentucky taking on Ohio State.

It will be the second time the CBS Sports Classic will be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena, the last being in 2016 when UCLA beat Ohio State 86-73. and Kentucky outlasted UNC in a 103-100 thriller.

The fifth annual CBS Sports Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, featuring the same teams. Kentucky will play UNC and UCLA will play Ohio State in this year's edition.

The CBS Sports Classic began in 2014 and has been featured at the United Center in Chicago, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.