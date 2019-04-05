2019 Final Four DFS: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy college basketball picks, lineups

The 2019 NCAA Tournament will head to its final destination in Minneapolis on Saturday for the 2019 Final Four. There will be two national semifinals, with 1-seed Virginia taking on 5-seed Auburn, followed by 2-seed Michigan State against 3-seed Texas Tech. Virginia's Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter will be popular picks for DraftKings and FanDuel Final Four DFS contests, along with Auburn's dynamic duo of Jared Harper and Bryce Brown. Meanwhile, Michigan State stud Cassius Winston and Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver are the two highest-priced options available in CBB DFS lineups for the Final Four 2019. Before you make your 2019 Final Four DFS picks, consult the CBB DFS lineups and advice from Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best college basketball DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any college basketball DFS player.

For the Final Four 2019, we can tell you McClure is banking on Harper at $7,700 on FanDuel and $8,100 on DraftKings.

Harper had a stellar season for the Tigers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists. And he's stepped it up since the beginning of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Auburn point guard has been averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 assists in wins over New Mexico State, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky to get to the Final Four.

Harper's best game of that run came on Sunday against Kentucky when he poured in 26 points with five assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for a monster day in CBB DFS. You won't miss out on the prospects of another stuffed stat sheet from Harper on Saturday.

McClure's optimal Final Four DFS strategy also involves rostering Guy at $6,700 on FanDuel, $7,200 on DraftKings. Guy is one of the top shooters in the nation, hitting 42.7 percent of his 3-point attempts for the season and 42.6 percent from deep in his career. And Guy was fearless against Purdue in the regional final, scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds while hitting 5-of-12 from 3-point range.

It was Guy's eighth 20-point game of the season, snapping a 2-for-21 shooting slump from beyond the arc in his previous two outings. Now that he's hot again, you will want to have him in your 2019 NCAA Tournament DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player who has a dream matchup in the Final Four. The stars are aligning for him to return huge points on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, and he comes at a much lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal CBB DFS lineups for the 2019 Final Four? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal Final Four tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on CBB DFS.