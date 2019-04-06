2019 Final Four prop bets: Best picks for Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, Virginia vs. Auburn

The 2019 Final Four takes place in Minneapolis beginning on Saturday night and there are a number of ways to get in on the action. In addition to being able to wager on the spread, money line and over-under for Virginia vs. Auburn and Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, bettors can also wager on a number of 2019 Final Four prop bets being offered at sportsbooks across the country. You can predict whether Cassius Winston will score over or under 18.5 points for Michigan State, or whether Kyle Guy will score over or under 15.5 points for Virginia. With the 2019 NCAA Tournament title up for grabs, it's all on the line, and before you place your Final Four prop bets, you'll definitely want to check out the top 2019 NCAA Tournament prop bet picks from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

Before you make any kind of 2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four prop bets, you need tot see what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say. A Nevada-based college sports expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and is coming off a season in which he nailed 60 percent of his college basketball point-spread selections for SportsLine members heading into the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

He also has a strong track record making prop picks in multiple sports. He has a record of 35-17 over the past two seasons on prop bet specials for SportsLine members, which included a pair of underdog winners in the CFP title game between Clemson and Alabama.

For instance, Nagel advised SportsLine members to back the "yes" on whether a defensive or special-teams touchdown would be scored between Clemson and Alabama. When the first score of the game was a pick-six for the Tigers, anyone who followed Nagel's advice was rewarded with a quick 2-1 payout.

For the Final Four 2019, we can tell you that Nagel is backing the largest lead of the game in Virginia vs. Auburn to be less than 14.5 points.

Virginia is a decent favorite here with a six-point spread, but the Cavaliers rarely separate from quality opponents because they rank 353rd out of 353 Division-I teams in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom. So it's really hard to see Virginia running away with the game at any point, or for Auburn to, save being unreasonably hot from the 3-point line.

Both teams are disruptive defensively and that doesn't lend itself well to either team building a big lead even if both offenses are hitting shots, so Nagel is big on the under here.

