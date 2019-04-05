2019 Final Four prop bets: Top picks for Michigan State vs. Texas Tech, Virginia vs. Auburn

There are plenty of ways to get into action for the 2019 Final Four, the biggest stage in college basketball with a trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament national championship at stake. The national semifinals start Saturday with Virginia vs. Auburn at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by Michigan State vs. Texas Tech at 8:49 p.m. ET. Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will lock in picks against the spread or total, but 2019 Final Four prop bets are another extremely popular way to get in on the action. Prop bets are picks made on events within the game like individual stats or team-related milestones. For example, several sportsbooks are offering odds on how many 3-pointers the teams will make (over-under 14 for Texas Tech vs. Michigan State), the total number of points by Auburn's Bryce Brown (over-under 15.5), and whether Virginia or Auburn will hit 10 points first (UVA -125). Final Four prop bets make watching the game much more interesting.

A Nevada-based college sports expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and is coming off a season in which he nailed 60 percent of his college basketball point-spread selections heading into the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

He also has a strong track record making prop picks in multiple sports. He has a record of 35-17 over the past two seasons on prop bet specials for SportsLine members, which included a pair of underdog winners in the CFP title game between Clemson and Alabama.

For instance, Nagel advised SportsLine members to back the "yes" on whether a defensive or special-teams touchdown would be scored between Clemson and Alabama. When the first score of the game was a pick-six for the Tigers, anyone who followed Nagel's advice was rewarded with a quick 2-1 payout.

For the Final Four 2019, we can tell you Nagel is backing veteran Virginia point guard Ty Jerome to go over 13.5 points against Auburn.

Nagel notes the versatile Jerome has been a reliable source of offense during the regular season and March Madness 2019. He finishes shots inside the paint, shoots 40 percent from 3-point range and has been clutch at the free-throw line in late-game situations. Jerome took over offensively in the Elite 8 against Purdue, playing all 45 minutes and finishing with 24 points. He also has scored in double-figures in nine of Virginia's last 10 games and has notched over 15 points four times in that span.

