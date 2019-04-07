2019 Final Four schedule, scores, results: NCAA Tournament, TV times, March Madness bracket, live stream

The NCAA Tournament is drawing to a close. After 66 games, we have one last matchup to decide a national champion in college basketball as Virginia will take on Texas Tech on Monday night in Minneapolis.

Below you will find the complete TV and streaming schedule for this year's NCAA Tournament. Games will be airing on CBS -- and as always, you can also watch every game in the tourney via March Madness Live.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Monday, April 8 - National Championship

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 9:20 p.m. (3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Virginia CBS, MML Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

2019 NCAA Tournament results

Tuesday, March 19 -- First Four

Game Site (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 82, (16) Prairie View A&M 76 Dayton I (11) Belmont 80, (11) Temple 71 Dayton II

Wednesday, March 20 -- First Four

Game Site (16) North Dakota State 78, (16) NC Central 74 Dayton I (11) St. John's 74, (11) Arizona State 65 Dayton II

Thursday, March 21 -- First round

Game Site (10) Minnesota 86, (7) Louisville 76 Des Moines (3) LSU 79, (14) Yale 74 Jacksonville I (5) Auburn 78, (12) New Mexico State 77 Salt Lake City I (4) Florida State 76, (13) Vermont 69 Hartford I (2) Michigan State 76, (15) Bradley 65 Des Moines II (6) Maryland 79, Belmont 77 Jacksonville II (4) Kansas 87, (13) Northeastern 53 Salt Lake City II (12) Murray State 83, (5) Marquette 64 Hartford II (10) Florida 70, (7) Nevada 61 Des Moines III (2) Kentucky 79, (15) Abilene Christian 44 Jacksonville III (6) Villanova 61, (11) Saint Mary's 57 Hartford III (1) Gonzaga 87, (16) Fairleigh Dickinson 49 Salt Lake City III (2) Michigan 74, (15) Montana 55 Des Moines IV (7) Wofford 84, (10) Seton Hall 68 Jacksonville IV (3) Purdue 61, (13) Seton Hall 48 Hartford IV (9) Baylor 78, (8) Syracuse 69 Salt Lake City IV

Friday, March 22 -- First round

Game Site (10) Iowa 79, (7) Cincinnati 72 Columbus I (9) Oklahoma 95, (8) Mississippi 72 Columbia I (3) Texas Tech 72, (14) Northern Kentucky 57 Tulsa I (13) UC Irvine 70, (4) Kansas State 64 San Jose I (2) Tennessee 77, (15) Colgate 70 Columbus II (1) Virginia 71, (16) Gardner-Webb 56 Columbia II (6) Buffalo 91, (11) Arizona State 74 Tulsa II (12) Oregon 72, (5) Wisconsin 54 San Jose II (9) Washington 78, (8) Utah State 61 Columbus III (1) Duke 85, (16) North Dakota State 62 Columbia III (3) Houston 84, (14) Georgia State 55 Tulsa III (12) Liberty 80, (5) Mississippi State 76 San Jose III (1) North Carolina 88, (16) Iona 73 Columbus IV (9) UCF 73, (8) VCU 58 Columbia IV (11) Ohio State 62, (6) Iowa State 59 Tulsa IV (4) Virginia Tech 66, (13) Saint Louis 52 San Jose IV

Saturday, March 23 -- Second round

Game Site (3) LSU 69, (6) Maryland 67 Jacksonville I (2) Kentucky 62, (7) Wofford 56 Jacksonville II (2) Michigan 64, (10) Florida 49 Des Moines I (4) Florida State 90, (12) Murray State 62 Hartford I (1) Gonzaga 83, (9) Baylor 71 Salt Lake City I (2) Michigan State 70, (10) Minnesota 50 Des Moines II (3) Purdue 87, (6) Villanova 61 Hartford II (5) Auburn 89, (4) Kansas 75 Salt Lake City II

Sunday, March 24 -- Second round

Game Site (2) Tennessee 83, (10) Iowa 77 (OT) Columbus I (1) North Carolina 81, (9) Washington 59 Columbus II (1) Duke 77, (9) UCF 76 Columbia I (3) Texas Tech 78, (6) Buffalo 58 Tulsa I (4) Virginia Tech 67, (12) Liberty 58 San Jose I (1) Virginia 63, (9) Oklahoma 51 Columbia II (3) Houston 74, (11) Ohio State 59 Tulsa II (12) Oregon 73, (13) UC Irvine 54 San Jose II

Thursday, March 28 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET) Game

Site 7:09 p.m. (1) Gonzaga 72, (4) Florida St. 58 Recap Anaheim 7:29 p.m. (3) Purdue 99, (2) Tennessee 94 Recap Louisville 9:39 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 63, (2) Michigan 44 Recap Anaheim 9:59 p.m.. (1) Virginia 53, (12) Oregon 49 Recap Louisville

Friday, March 29 -- Sweet 16

Time (ET) Game

Site 7:09 p.m. (2) Michigan St. 80, (3) LSU 63 Recap Washington, D.C. 7:29 p.m. (5) Auburn 97, (1) North Carolina 80 Recap Kansas City 9:39 p.m. (1) Duke 75, (4) Virginia Tech 73 Recap Washington, D.C. 9:59 p.m. (2) Kentucky 62, (3) Houston 58 Recap Kansas City

Saturday, March 30 -- Elite Eight

Time Game

Site 6:09 p.m. (3) Texas Tech 75, (1) Gonzaga 69 Recap Anaheim 8:49 p.m. (1) Virginia 80, (3) Purdue 75 Recap Louisville

Sunday, March 31 -- Elite Eight

Time (ET) Game

Site 2:30 p.m. (5) Auburn 77, (2) Kentucky 71 Recap Kansas City 5:05 p.m. (2) Michigan State 68, (1) Duke 67 Recap Washington D.C.

Saturday, April 6 -- Final Four