2019 March Madness bracket: Michigan vs. Texas Tech odds, Sweet 16 picks, predictions from model on 11-5 roll

Teams that have yet to be tested in the 2019 NCAA Tournament meet Thursday when No. 3 seed Texas Tech faces No. 2 seed Michigan. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 nationally. The Red Raiders (28-6) have won by 15 and 20 points to open up the tournament, while the Wolverines (30-6) have won by 19 and 15. Tip-off from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., is set for 9:39 p.m. ET, and the winner will face either Gonzaga or Florida State on Saturday in the Elite Eight. The Wolverines are favored by two in the latest Michigan vs. Texas Tech odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 126.5.

The model knows Michigan, which is 6-1 on neutral courts, has flourished since losing to Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Wolverines crushed Montana by 19 before shutting down Florida 64-49. Michigan has won eight of its last 11, with all three defeats coming at the hands of Michigan State. The Wolverines seem to be right at home in the NCAA Tournament, where they have compiled a 53-23 all-time record.

Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis could give Texas Tech's defense fits. He is the first freshman to lead Michigan in scoring since Trey Burke, who scored 14.8 points per game in 2012-13. Brazdeikis has scored in double-figures in nine of his last 10 games and leads the Wolverines with 30 games in double-figures, including 10 with 20-plus points.

But just because the Wolverines have had plenty of tournament success does not guarantee they'll cover the Michigan vs. Texas Tech spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

That's because the Red Raiders have been equally as hot. Texas Tech is 11-1 since early February and has won 13 of its last 15. After a stunning 79-74 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament, the Red Raiders have responded with a 72-57 win over Northern Kentucky and a 78-58 thrashing of Buffalo.

Defense has been the key element to Tech's success, as opponents are averaging just 62.8 points over the past 11 games. Prior to the win over Buffalo, the Red Raiders held opponents to 38.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range during a 10-game stretch.

