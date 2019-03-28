2019 March Madness bracket: Michigan vs. Texas Tech odds, Sweet 16 picks, predictions from proven model on 11-5 roll

Schools that take pride in playing defense meet when eighth-ranked Michigan battles ninth-ranked Texas Tech in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Thursday's tip-off from the Honda Center in Anaheim is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET. The 2-seed Wolverines (30-6) rank second in the country in scoring defense at a scant 58.2 points per game, while the 3-seed Red Raiders (28-6) are third at 59.2. The winner advances to the Elite Eight of the 2019 NCAA bracket, where it will play the winner of Florida State vs. Gonzaga on Saturday. Michigan is favored by 1.5 in the latest Texas Tech vs. Michigan odds after the line opened at -2, while the over-under for total points scored is 125.5, down one from the opener. Before making any Michigan vs. Texas Tech picks or 2019 Sweet 16 predictions of your own, see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Michigan won 30-plus games for the second year in a row and has had nine consecutive non-losing seasons. The Wolverines come from a deep Big Ten Conference, which had eight teams qualify for the 2019 NCAA Tournament and went 7-1 in the first round. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis has been a chore for opposing defenses to handle and has scored in double-figures in 30 games, including nine of the last 10.

Texas Tech must also be wary of the 3-pointer, as Michigan sophomore guard Jordan Poole is a sharpshooter from the outside. He scored 19 points against Montana in the first round and has 115 treys this season, only the 27th Wolverine to ever sink 100 or more threes in a career. Senior guard Charles Matthews is averaging 15.5 points in the NCAA Tournament 2019, including 22 against Montana.

But just because the Wolverines have had plenty of tournament success does not guarantee they'll cover the Michigan vs. Texas Tech spread and advance in the 2019 NCAA bracket.

That's because the Red Raiders have been equally as hot. Texas Tech is 11-1 since early February and has won 13 of its last 15. After a stunning 79-74 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament, the Red Raiders have responded with a 72-57 win over Northern Kentucky and a 78-58 thrashing of Buffalo.

Defense has been the key element to Tech's success, as opponents are averaging just 62.8 points over the past 11 games. Prior to the win over Buffalo, the Red Raiders held opponents to 38.3 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range during a 10-game stretch.

