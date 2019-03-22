2019 March Madness: Duke vs. North Dakota State odds, picks, predictions from computer simulation on 11-5 roll

Duke has been the odds-on 2019 NCAA Tournament favorite since long before the season started. The top-seeded Blue Devils start their quest for their first national title since 2015 when they take on 16-seed North Dakota State in an East Region first-round game Friday. Tipoff is at 7:10 p.m. ET from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. All eyes will be on Duke star Zion Williamson, the dynamic freshman widely considered the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft. The Bison defeated North Carolina Central 78-74 in a First Four play-in game Wednesday to earn the right to play Duke. The Blue Devils are 26.5-point favorites and the over-under is 148.5 in the latest Duke vs. North Dakota State odds. Before you make your Duke vs. North Dakota State picks, see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Blue Devils, who boast one of the most celebrated recruiting classes in recent memory, are on a mission to deliver the program's sixth national title and will be considered a disappointment if they come up short. Last year's club, also loaded with one-and-done lottery picks, fell to Kansas in the Elite Eight.

Williamson, the ACC Player of the Year, missed the regular-season stretch run because of a knee injury suffered in the first matchup with rival North Carolina. The Blue Devils went 3-3 in his absence, but haven't lost since. They beat the Tar Heels in the ACC semifinals before defeating Florida State to capture the tournament title. Williamson led four players in double-figures with 21 points, while R.J. Barrett added 19 points and nine rebounds.

However, the Blue Devils are far from assured of covering the Duke vs. North Dakota State spread against a Bison club that will be playing with confidence following its First Four victory.

The Bison built a 40-34 halftime lead and pushed the margin to 13 early in the second half. But, as is common in a single-elimination format, the Eagles mounted a comeback and took a 61-59 lead with 7:01 remaining. They pushed the margin to five before North Dakota State responded down the stretch with a series of clutch baskets, free throws and defensive stops.

Tyson Ward made a free throw and followed that up next possession with a layup to put the Bison up for good at 73-70, and they closed it out with a series of strong defensive stands. They finished 19-of-24 at the free-throw line (79.2 percent) and shot 48.1 percent from the field. A dangerous 3-point shooting team, the Bison have won five straight.

