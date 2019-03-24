2019 March Madness: Duke vs. UCF odds, picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from model on 11-5 run

Mentor meets student when the Duke Blue Devils play the Central Florida Knights in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The matchup will feature Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski matching wits with UCF coach Johnny Dawkins, who was Krzyzewski's first big recruit at Duke in the early 1980s and helped start the Blue Devils' four-decade run of dominance. After a slow start, Duke (30-5), the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA bracket, cruised by North Dakota State, 85-62, on Friday. Meanwhile, UCF (24-8) beat VCU, 73-58, for its first NCAA Tournament win. Tipoff is set for 5:15 p.m. ET Sunday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. The Blue Devils are favored by 13.5 in the latest Duke vs. UCF odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Duke vs. UCF picks of your own, see the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in Duke's talented trio of Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish. The three freshmen, who are all expected to be selected in the top five in the NBA Draft, combined for 63 points on 24-of-43 shooting and 21 rebounds in Friday's win.

Behind the freshmen, the Blue Devils excel on both ends of the floor. According to KenPom, they rank sixth in offensive efficiency (119.9 points per 100 possessions) and fifth in defensive efficiency (88.4). They also rank second in the country in turnover margin and third in blocks per game (7.0).

But just because the Blue Devils dominate this game on paper does not guarantee they will cover the Duke vs. UCF spread.

The Knights have shown the defensive ability to slow a team like the Blue Devils. Led by 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, UCF ranks fifth in the country in field goal percentage defense (31.1) and fourth in blocked shots per game (6.0). Fall is ninth in the nation in blocks per game (2.6) while also averaging 7.7 rebounds. On Friday against VCU, Fall dominated the paint with 13 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks. He helped the Knights limit the Rams to just 31.1 percent shooting.

On the offensive end, UCF made 9-of-14 three-pointers (64.3 percent) against VCU. If the Knights' remain hot from deep, they will be a difficult out for any opponent.

