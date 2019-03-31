2019 March Madness: Injured Auburn star Chuma Okeke joins team on bench in second half of Elite Eight game vs. Kentucky

Not even a torn ACL could keep Auburn star Chuma Okeke away from what figures to be a thrilling Elite Eight finish on Sunday afternoon between No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 5 seed Auburn.

Okeke was at the the team hotel to watch the first half where he witnessed the Wildcats take a 35-30 lead into the break. But he decided he couldn't ride out the second half there, and made his way to the Sprint Center in Kansas City to catch the finish and serve as an on-site emotional support for his teammates.

"He said 'my knee was hurt this morning and I was tired, didn't think I wanted to be here,' but after watching the first half he made a beeline," said CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl. "He wanted to be an emotional support [for the team]."

After the devastating injury Okeke suffered on Friday in Auburn's win over No. 1 seed North Carolina, Auburn players said they came together as a team, the heartbreak forging a closer bond between them.

"It's just another reason for our team to come even closer," said Auburn's Jared Harper on Saturday. "Last year we faced a lot of adversity with a lot of stuff going on, and it brought our team closer. And then Anthony went down with an injury last year, and it brought our team closer. For this to happen, it brings our team closer, knowing that we are all we've got and we're always going to have each others backs."

Okeke went out with a bang in his final showing of the season against the Tar Heels, scoring a team-high 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 97-80 Sweet 16 win.