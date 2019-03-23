2019 March Madness: Michigan vs. Florida odds, picks, predictions from expert on 15-5 run

Florida and Michigan, programs with plenty of March Madness success, meet up on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. ET in a second-round 2019 NCAA Tournament matchup. The No. 2-seed Wolverines are 6.5-point favorites against the 10-seed Gators, with the over-under for total points set at 123.5 in the latest Michigan vs. Florida odds. The Gators held on for a win against a tough Nevada squad in the first round, while the Wolverines overwhelmed Montana in a 19-point victory. A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line, so before locking in any Michigan vs. Florida picks of your own, read the 2019 NCAA Tournament predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Hammer is a sizzling 15-5 on college basketball spread picks this month. It's a stunning 75 percent cash rate that's returned nearly $1,000 to his followers.

In the first round of the 2019 NCAA bracket, Hammer predicted that Florida (+2.5) would not only cover, but pull off the outright upset against a higher-seeded Nevada squad. The result: Florida rolled to a nine-point win, and Hammer's followers never broke a sweat.

Now Hammer, who posted 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN tenure, has broken down Michigan vs. Florida. He's taken Michigan's strong regular season into account. The Wolverines went 29-6 (15-5 Big Ten), piling up multiple wins against the likes of Villanova, North Carolina, Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland along the way.

Coach John Beilein's defense shined again in 2018-19, ranking second nationally by giving up just 58.3 points per game. And the veteran coach has generally saved his best work for the postseason. He's guided Michigan to at least the Sweet 16 in four of the past six years, and his coaching could give the Wolverines an edge against a Florida squad that squeezed into the 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket.

But just because the Wolverines are smothering on the defensive end doesn't mean they are a lock to cover the Michigan vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

That's because Florida (20-15) is coming off an impressive run to the SEC Tournament semifinals and carried that momentum into the NCAA Tournament opener against Nevada. The Gators are strong on the defensive end. In fact, they gave up just 63.6 points per game this season, good for 21st nationally.

Florida struggled to establish a go-to scorer this season, but with six players who average at least eight points per game, it has multiple options. And the Gators had no problem playing away from home this season, posting an impressive 14-6 record against the spread in road or neutral-site games.

We can tell you Hammer is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Saturday. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Florida vs. Michigan? And what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong Florida vs. Michigan spread pick from Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, all from the legendary handicapper nailing 75 percent of his college basketball picks.