2019 March Madness predictions, NCAA Tournament bracket picks: Expert analysis for first round on Friday
Against-the-spread and straight up picks for the second day of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
- by Chip Patterson
- @Chip_Patterson
- • 1 min read
-
With half of the Round 1 games already in the books, action continues Friday in the 2019 NCAA Tournament with 16 more games on tap providing you with an opportunity to increase your lead -- or catch up -- in your bracket pool and cash some tickets along the way. Our CBS Sports experts have picked all 16 of Friday's games both against the spread and straight up so you can get started on the road to the March of your dreams.
If you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!
(10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati
(9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss
(14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech
(13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State
(15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee
(16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia
(11) Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo
(12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin
(9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State
(16) North Dakota State vs. (1) Duke
(14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston
(12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State
(16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina
(9) UCF vs. (8) VCU
|UCF -1.5
|SU
(11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State
(13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket is live so get started filling out your printable bracket before...
-
NCAA Tournament: TTU vs. NKU odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Texas Tech vs. Northern Kentucky 10,000 tim...
-
NCAA Women: Bracket, schedule, results
Women's bracket features UConn as a No. 2 seed and several first-time at-large bids
-
2019 NIT Tournament schedule, results
Sights are set on Madison Square Garden for the 16 teams remaining in the NIT field
-
Calipari provides update on Washington
Washington did not play Thursday night against ACU and isn't expected to play on Saturday
-
2019 NCAA Tournament bracket: Sign up
Sign up for CBS Sports' Bracket Games to get a second chance in the March Madness fun