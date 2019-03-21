2019 March Madness predictions, NCAA Tournament bracket picks: Expert analysis for Round 1 on Thursday
Against-the-spread and straight up picks for the first day of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
-
- by Chip Patterson
- @Chip_Patterson
- • 1 min read
-
The first full day of action in the 2019 NCAA Tournament is here with 16 games providing you an opportunity to take an early lead in your bracket pool and to cash some tickets and make some money along the way. Luckily for you, our CBS Sports experts have picked all 16 of Thursday's games both against the spread and straight up so you can fill out your brackets and get started on the road to the March of your dreams.
If you have not yet filled out a bracket, take advantage of the bracket pool options at the link below. And if you're looking for a full March Madness schedule with tip times, TV assignments and live streaming options, you can find all of that right here. No more wasting time -- let's get to it!
(10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville
(14) Yale vs. (3) LSU
|LSU -7.5
|SU
(12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn
(13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State
(15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State
(11) Belmont vs. (6) Maryland
(13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas
(12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette
(10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada
(15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky
(11) Saint Mary's vs. (6) Villanova
(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (1) Gonzaga
(15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan
(10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford
(14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue
(9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse
Chip Patterson
-
