2019 March Madness: Purdue vs. Virginia odds, picks, Elite 8 predictions from expert on 22-10 run

The 2019 NCAA Tournament continues Saturday as the No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers take on Carsen Edwards and the 3-seed Purdue Boilermakers at 8:49 p.m. ET in Louisville's KFC Yum! Center. It's an Elite 8 matchup and the winner will cut down the nets to represent the South region in the 2019 Final Four. Everybody will be focused on Purdue's red-hot offense against Virginia's notoriously stingy defense. The Cavaliers are favored by 4.5, with the total at 126 in the latest Virginia vs. Purdue odds.

The former Las Vegas sportsbook director has been rock-solid with his SportsLine college basketball selections, entering Friday's Sweet 16 action on a 22-10 run against the spread. He's also nailed eight of his last 11 picks involving the Cavaliers and was all over Purdue beating Tennessee on Thursday.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Virginia vs. Purdue from every angle and released a confident point-spread pick that is only available at SportsLine.

Roberts knows Carsen Edwards and Purdue's 3-point shooting will be the key to attacking Virginia's suffocating defense. Edwards is on a Kemba Walker-like NCAA Tournament run where he's scored 97 points in the first three games to help will his team to victory. That included a 42-point performance where he knocked down 9-of-16 from beyond the 3-point line against Villanova and a clutch 29-point performance in an overtime victory against Tennessee in which he hit two free throws with 1.7 seconds left to thwart an epic Volunteers comeback.

And when Edwards isn't scoring, he's helping lift a Purdue offense that has hit an absurd 31-of-61 from beyond the 3-point line in its last two NCAA Tournament wins. Ryan Cline hit seven 3-pointers in the win over Tennessee for a career-high 27 points and if he can stay hot along with Edwards, it will go a long way towards taxing Virginia's defense.

But just because the Boilermakers have been red-hot from deep doesn't mean they'll cover the Purdue vs. Virginia spread on Saturday.

Virginia was No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (54.8 points per game), No. 2 in 3-point shooting defense (28.1 percent) and No. 5 in opponents' effective field goal percentage (43.9). The Cavaliers were No. 2 in opponents' shooting efficiency (0.934), No. 4 in opponents' shooting percentage (38.1) and allowed the fifth-fewest free throw attempts per game (13.9).

Virginia's success is due to Tony Bennett's pack-line defense and the players he's recruited to run the system. De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome all are relentless on the ball and the Cavaliers understand how to keep the rock out of dangerous areas better than any team in the nation.

Roberts is leaning under

So who wins Purdue vs. Virginia? And which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Purdue vs. Virginia spread you should be all over, all from the Vegas legend on a 22-10 run on college basketball picks.