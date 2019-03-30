2019 March Madness: Purdue vs. Virginia odds, picks, Elite 8 predictions from proven expert on 22-10 run

The 2019 NCAA Tournament has already produced some exciting moments, and the No. 3 seed Purdue Boilermakers are coming off a win in one of the most thrilling games of the tournament with a 99-94 victory in overtime over the Tennessee Volunteers. Now, they'll be rewarded with a matchup against the No. 1 seed Virginia Cavaliers and the NCAA's best defense. The Elite 8 matchup will take place in Louisville on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. Tipoff is at 8:49 p.m. ET and the Cavaliers are 4.5-point favorites with the total at 127 in the Purdue vs. Virginia odds. However, before you make your Elite 8 predictions, you'll definitely want to see the Purdue vs. Virginia picks from red-hot Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts.

The former Las Vegas sportsbook director has been rock-solid with his SportsLine college basketball selections, entering the weekend on a 22-10 run against the spread. He's also nailed eight of his last 11 picks involving the Cavaliers, and was all over Purdue beating Tennessee on Thursday. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on Virginia vs. Purdue from every angle and released a confident point-spread pick that is only available at SportsLine.

Entering Saturday's Elite 8 matchup in the Midwest region, Roberts knows that Purdue's upset bid will be tethered to its shot-making ability.

The Boilermakers have hit 31 3-pointers in the last two games, a blowout over defending national champion Villanova and the thriller against Tennessee. Carsen Edwards has 71 points and has hit 14 of those treys during that span. His ability to get a shot off with almost no space is why he was able to draw a foul on a last-second 3-pointer, and ultimately send that Tennessee game to overtime by converting two of three free throws.

Even against a great defense like Virginia, the Boilermakers showed the ability on Thursday night to create offense with little space, as evidenced by Edwards' performance and Ryan Cline hitting multiple contested 3-pointers. Purdue has played an incredibly difficult schedule and has hit its stride at the perfect moment. If the Boilermakers stay as hot as they've been the last couple games, there might not be a defense in the country that can slow them down.

But just because the Boilermakers have been red-hot from deep doesn't mean they'll cover the Purdue vs. Virginia spread on Saturday.

Virginia was No. 1 in the nation in scoring defense (54.8 points per game), No. 2 in 3-point shooting defense (28.1 percent) and No. 5 in opponents' effective field goal percentage (43.9). The Cavaliers were No. 2 in opponents' shooting efficiency (0.934), No. 4 in opponents' shooting percentage (38.1) and allowed the fifth-fewest free throw attempts per game (13.9).

Virginia's success is due to Tony Bennett's pack-line defense and the players he's recruited to run the system. De'Andre Hunter, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome all are relentless on the ball and the Cavaliers understand how to keep the rock out of dangerous areas better than any team in the nation.

We can tell you Roberts is leaning under, but he also has identified the critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Virginia? And which critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Purdue vs. Virginia spread you should be all over, all from the Vegas legend on a 22-10 run on college basketball picks.