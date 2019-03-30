2019 March Madness: Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga odds, picks, Elite 8 predictions from expert on 30-17 run

Top-seeded Gonzaga, in the Elite 8 for the third time in five years, will try to make its second Final Four ever when it faces defensive-minded Texas Tech on Saturday in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. It's a 6:09 p.m. ET tipoff from Honda Center in Anaheim. The Bulldogs (33-3) have cruised in their first three 2019 NCAA Tournament games, winning each by at least 12 points, while the Red Raiders (29-6) are coming off a stunning domination of No. 2-seeded Michigan, 63-44. Sportsbooks list the Zags as 4.5-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga odds, with the over-under for total points set at 137.5, down two from the opener. Before you make any Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech picks and 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 predictions, see what white-hot college basketball expert Tom Fornelli has to say.

Now, he's locked in a strong against the spread pick for Saturday's game.

Fornelli knows the Zags bring the nation's most efficient offense, averaging 88.2 points while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. Rui Hachimura (19.6 points per game) and Brandon Clarke (16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds) anchor a big front line that poses severe problems for Texas Tech.

The Bulldogs can play stifling defense, too. In their 72-58 win over Florida State in the regional semifinals, the Bulldogs held the Seminoles to 3-of-20 shooting from beyond the arc and 39.3 percent overall. Plus, Gonzaga has covered six of its last seven non-conference games.

But just because the Zags look like a juggernaut doesn't mean they'll cover the Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga spread on Saturday.

The Red Raiders lead the nation in defensive efficiency and just embarrassed another powerhouse, Michigan. In that clinical Sweet 16 performance, Texas Tech harassed the Wolverines into 1-of-19 shooting from beyond the arc and gave up the fewest points in NCAA Tournament history (44) to a No. 2 seed.

Texas Tech also might have the most skilled offensive player on the court in sophomore wing Jarrett Culver. He averages 18.9 points and projects to go very high in the NBA Draft. The Red Raiders have also covered 10 of their last 11 games versus winning teams.

