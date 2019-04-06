2019 March Madness TV schedule: Final Four tip times, live stream, teams, watch the NCAA Tournament, bracket

After nearly five months of game action, we have finally reached the pinnacle of college basketball. We started the season with 351 teams all contending for the right to be named national champions, but now just four still have the opportunity to do so.

Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia and Auburn are headed to Minneapolis with a chance at achieving college basketball immortality. You're going to need to know how to follow all the action remaining over the weekend.

Check out the schedule and tip times for Saturday's Final Four along with info on how to watch each game and who will be calling the games.

As always, fans can also watch the tourney live online via March Madness Live until the final game.

2019 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

Saturday, April 6 - Final Four

Time (ET) Game TV, Stream Site 6:09 p.m. (5) Auburn vs. (1) Virginia

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS, MML Minneapolis 8:49 p.m. (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan State

Monday, April 8

National Championship Game: Minneapolis

CBS -- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson